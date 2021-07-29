Sunbury, Pa. – A Williamsport man was charged after allegedly jumping out from a vehicle Sunday afternoon during a traffic stop near Sunbury and led police on a foot chase.

Eric Locke, 23, a rear passenger in a black BMW sedan pulled over by police, shortly before 4 p.m. on July 25 at the corners of Bridge Ave., Park Drive in Upper Augusta Township, Locke exited the vehicle, then began fleeing on foot, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Milton.

Police pursued Locke, who discarded a handgun and drug related items during the chase.

Police caught up with Locke a short time later, then took him into custody.

Locke was charged with third-degree felonies of firearms not to be carried without a license; and fleeing to avoid apprehension. He also was charged with misdemeanors of resisting arrest; tampering with evidence; and possession of a small amount of marijuana.

Locke was arraigned Monday morning in front of District Judge Michael Toomey, and was remanded to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $200,000 monetary bail.

Lycoming County court records indicate Locke was charged in September with felonies of manufacture, possession, or delivery of a controlled substance.

Docket Sheet