Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport Police officers described a woman and juvenile as "visibly distraught" as they spoke about a man who allegedly kicked in their back door.

Both the juvenile and woman told officers they were sound asleep when a man entered their home without permission. Samuel Strothers, 25, of Williamsport was charged with two felonies after officers discovered him hiding in the crawl space of a nearby residence.

Officers said a witness saw Strothers flee and directed authorities to the residence where he was eventually found.

Strothers was charged with first-degree felony burglary and third-degree felony criminal trespassing. He was also charged with several misdemeanors in simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, and a summary charge of criminal mischief.

Authorities said Strothers took the woman’s cellphone out of her hand and pushed her around the room, breaking several items in the process. According to the affidavit, Strothers left the residence after the assault.

Strothers is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail. A preliminary hearing is set for Strothers on Nov. 16.

Docket sheet