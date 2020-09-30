Williamsport, Pa. — On the night of August 7 at 8:59 p.m., multiple units from local Fire, EMS, and Police were called to a single-vehicle accident involving a structure at 1017 Race Street in Williamsport.

Once on the scene, officers interviewed a witness, who reported making contact with a Francis Fredin, 35, of Williamsport at the rear of her residence located on Dewey Avenue. In the report it states Fredin told the witness, “my brakes went out for a second time this week and I can’t get caught.” According to the report he then fled the scene of the accident.

A Williamsport Police investigation came to the determination that the 2004 Ford F150 was registered to Fredin.

According to the report, as officers attempted to identify the owner of the truck, Fredin placed a call to 911 and said his truck had been stolen while he was out of the area. The call was traced. It was determined Fredin was near the Memorial Avenue Bridge. Units were able to locate Fredin after a short search on foot.

Officer Tyson Minier remained with the truck and was able to observe a syringe laying on the driver’s floor. Upon a search of the vehicle, Minier was able to locate a baggy containing cocaine in the cup holder. He also located an empty bag on the driver’s side floor, according to the report.

Fredin was taken into custody and transported to Williamsport Police Headquarters where he passed a breath test. Fredin declined speaking with officers, a field sobriety test, and blood draw.

It was later determined Fredin’s license was suspended at the time of the accident due to a DUI-related incident that took place in early August.

Fredin is facing multiple charges that include false reports (reported offense did not occur), possession of a controlled substance, use of drug paraphernalia, driving while BAC .02 or greater with suspended license, required financial responsibility, accident involved damage attended vehicle, and DUI: controlled substance.

Fredin’s case is active with a scheduled court appearance of October 1 in front of the Honorable Judge Aaron S. Biichle.