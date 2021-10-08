Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man accused of selling fentanyl to a confidential informant filed a motion to receive a new trial after a jury found him guilty in September.

According to a motion for a new trial filed in the Lycoming County Court by Andrea Pulizzi, Nathaniel Nyiem Hill, 22, of Williamsport was wrongfully convicted of a 2019 transaction for fentanyl.

A motion for a new trial will be heard by Judge Ryan Tira on Dec. 1 at 9 a.m. at the Lycoming County Courthouse.

During a trial on Sept. 13, Hill was convicted of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The defense motioned for a new trial based on several discoveries that involved the credibility of a confidential informant used to allegedly make the controlled buy from Hill.

During an examination at the trial, the confidential informant told authorities they had dealt with Hill for more than two years. However, evidence showed Hill had been incarcerated for two and half years, only being released 15 days prior to the alleged buy, according to the motion filed by Pulizzi.

The confidential informant allegedly testified that one outstanding feature of Hill’s was the prominent gap in the middle of his teeth. During the trial, Hill was asked to remove his mask. After observing Hill, the informant admitted that, in fact, Hill did not have a prominent gap in his teeth.

The informant told the court during the examination they recognized Hill by a neck tattoo. Photos presented of Hill the day of his arrest did not indicate a neck tattoo.

The informant also admitted to using heroin around the time of the purchase. The motion, which notes that the informant was incarcerated for heroin use at the time of examination, deems the testimony inconsistent and not credible.

According to the motion, the Commonwealth failed to present photographs or surveillance of the controlled buy.

“At that time, I observed the texts and call logs between the CI and Hill while the CI was away from me at the buy location,” wrote Trooper Andrew Corl of the Pennsylvania State Police Drug Law Central Section in an affidavit of probable cause.

The motion for a new trial indicates, “The affiant nor the detectives assisting with the surveillance witnessed the transaction.”

In Sept. of 2019, in a separate incident, police said they discovered a bag belonging to Hill which contained "a large amount" of fentanyl and a reportedly-stolen pistol. Authorities charged Hill with several felonies for that incident.

Docket report