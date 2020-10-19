Williamsport, Pa. – Already a convicted sex offender, a 39-year-old Williamsport man is accused by state police of indecently assaulting a different child between 2013 and 2016.

James W. Irvin Sr. was charged with one count each of felony corruption of minors, misdemeanor indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, and misdemeanor indecent exposure. He's scheduled for a preliminary hearing in the matter before Lycoming County District Judge Gary A. Whiteman on Oct. 26.

State police at Montoursville Trooper James Nestico wrote in a Sept. 16 affidavit that Irvin made a child get into the shower with him and watch him engage in indecent acts.

Nestico's affidavit states that the child was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center on July 20, where he reportedly disclosed abuse that took place in Lycoming County between 2013 and 2016.

In a separate case, Irvin pleaded guilty to incest in March.

Because Irvin's conviction was for a sex crime that took place in 2011, President Judge Nancy L. Butts ruled that Irvin does not have to conform to certain internet dissemination provisions of the sex offender registry law.

"The internet and use of information gathering therefrom has drastically changed from the time of Petitioner's offense, 2011, to now," Butts wrote.

The internet dissemination provisions were enacted by the legislature after Irvin committed his offense and increased punishment beyond what was prescribed at the time his offense occurred, according to the order.

Butts ruled that requiring Irvin to conform to these internet dissemination provisions "would be a sanction that has been historically regarded as a punishment."

James W. Irvin docket sheet - indecent assault

Judge Butts' Order