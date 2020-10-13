Williamsport, Pa. – City police recently charged a 26-year-old man with felony strangulation.

Jahlil G. Brown is accused of hitting a female victim in the face repeatedly at 610 Maple St., Williamsport, according to an Oct. 5 affidavit by Williamsport Bureau of Police Officer Garbrick.

Brown allegedly argued with the female over money, eventually "pick[ing] her up by her throat and slamm[ing] her onto the ground," Garbrick wrote.

"[The female] stated that she was unable to breathe and began hitting the wall for help," Garbrick wrote. "Brown then left go. Brown was then found hiding in the basement."

Brown was charged with one second degree felony count of strangulation, for allegedly applying pressure to the woman's throat with his hands until she could no longer breathe.

Brown was committed to the Lycoming County Prison on Oct. 5 in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail set by Magisterial District Judge Aaron S. Biichle.

