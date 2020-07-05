A 22-year-old Williamsport man allegedly stole a pickup truck from the driveway of a residence in the 700 block of Funston Ave., Williamsport.

Austin JD Miller was charged with one third degree felony count each of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 7.

Miller is accused of stealing a red Ford F-150 on June 26, according to a criminal complaint by Williamsport Bureau of Police Officer Christopher Salisbury.

The truck was unlocked with the keys inside at the time of the theft, Salisbury wrote.

Miller caught the attention of police after a witness allegedly saw him in a truck that didn't belong to him matching the description of the stolen truck.

Lycoming County Magisterial District Judge set Miller's bail at $35,000 monetary on June 27.

Miller was committed to the Lycoming County Prison, unable to post bail.