Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man was charged with several felonies after officers from the Pine Creek Township Police Department said he sold prescription pills to a confidential informant.

Authorities said Charles Woodrow James, 59, of Williamsport sold various pills to the CI on three separate occasions between May 26 and June 15.

James allegedly sold 20 pills he claimed to be Vicodin to a confidential informant in the presence of an undercover officer.

According to the report, James met the officer and CI at a Kentucky Fried Chicken prior to an exchange of cash for pills as they traveled around the block.

On May 27, officers said a second deal was completed with an undercover officer and CI, who exchanged $20 for five Vicodin pills. James allegedly had the officer and CI meet him in a parking lot at Subway. Like the first transaction, said police, James rode around the block with the undercover officer and CI to exchange the cash for pills.

A third transaction was set up on June 15 when a confidential informant and undercover officer met with James behind the post office in Lock Haven. An exchange for five Oxycodone pills was completed, according to the report.

James was charged with three counts each of third-degree felony criminal use of a communication facility, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance, felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and felony possession of a controlled substance.

Court records show James was released on $30,000 unsecured bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing with Judge Frank Mills on Nov. 2.

