Bloomsburg, Pa. — Anthony Alar Hutchinson, 20, of Williamsport was charged with three felonies after police allege he raped a woman in Bloomsburg.

On Jan. 16 of 2021 Patrolman Bradley Sharrow of the Bloomsburg Police Department said he was contacted by a woman who said she was assaulted while visiting a friend who is a student at Bloomsburg University. The accuser told Sharrow the assault took place in November.

She did not immediately report the assault, she said, because she did not know if she was strong enough to testify at a hearing. The encouragement of friends and family prompted her to come forward, she told police.

According to the complaint, the accuser attended a fraternity party with her friend, Hutchinson, and his friend. During the course of the night, the accuser said she consumed alcohol.

In the sworn affidavit, the accuser said Hutchinson offered to take her back to her friend’s apartment after she felt sick and had vomited. According to the complaint, the alleged assault took place on an air mattress in a spare bedroom in that apartment.

According to police the accuser said she could recall parts of the night that included Hutchinson sharing his drink with her. The accuser also told police she believes she blacked out but recalled awaking to Hutchinson on top of her during the night.

The accuser told police she woke up the next morning and felt like something was wrong, stating she vomited again and observed what appeared to be blood.

That morning, the accuser called her parents, who picked her up and took her home. Police said she contacted Hutchinson through the social media site SnapChat. During their conversation, the accuser said Hutchinson admitted to her they had sex, and then wrote, "sorry."

The accuser took a screenshot of the exchange and shared it with officers.

On May 1, officers met with Hutchinson, his grandfather, and Hutchinson’s Attorney George Lepley. Authorities said Hutchinson was mirandized and waived his rights along with agreeing to speak with officers.

Hutchinson admitted to officers he offered the accuser a drink at some point in the night. Authorities said Hutchinson told officers he was “just trying to be a nice guy.”

Hutchinson admitted to having sex with the accuser and that he was later contacted by the accuser through SnapChat, who told him her parents were coming to Bloomsburg to take her home. Hutchinson told authorities that was the last time he spoke with the accuser.

Hutchinson was charged with first-degree felony rape of an unconscious victim, second-degree felony sexual assault, and second-degree felony aggravated indecent assault. The final charge is indecent assault that complainant is unconscious or unaware that penetration is occurring.

Court records show Hutchinson was charged on June 21 and released the same day on $50,000 unsecured bail. Hutchinson is scheduled to appeared before Judge Russell Lawton on July 14 for a preliminary hearing.

