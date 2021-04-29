New Columbia, Pa. – A Williamsport man arrested earlier this month for robbing the Lewisburg Jersey Mike’s Subs at gunpoint is now facing charges for robbing a New Columbia gas station in January.

Kenneth Robert Gough Jr., 40, was arraigned Wednesday on felony robbery charges for the gas station armed robbery that occurred on January 17.

Gough brandished a gun as he demanded money from the owner and clerk who were working at the Quick Stop Convenience Store/Sunoco gas station at 600 New Columbia Road in White Deer Township, according to the arrest affidavit.

Gough, who was wearing a white bandana with black designs on his face, approached the counter shortly after 5:30 p.m. on a Sunday night and said to the owner, “money bag, money bag, money bag…you got ten seconds, money bag, money bag, ten seconds, ten, nine, eight,” wrote investigating Trooper Jessica Nashcke of Pennsylvania State Police at Milton.

Gough brandished a black firearm in his right hand as he pointed it in the direction of the owner. “Yes, all of it, six, five, four, three, two, one…” Nashcke wrote.

The owner then opened the cash register and began to empty the contents on the counter. Gough grabbed the cash with both hands, which was later determined to be $256, while still holding onto the firearm with his right hand, according to the affidavit.

Gough then left the store and fled on foot heading west toward a black pickup truck with an extended cab that was parked on the on ramp to Route 15 North at the intersection of New Columbia Road. Video surveillance footage from the store showed Gough running from the parked vehicle and entering the store through the front entrance just before the robbery occurred.

Nashcke observed that the suspect was a 6-foot tall white male and was wearing dark colored leather boots, blue jeans, a black sweatshirt, camo ball cap, protective eye wear, tan leather gloves, and a white bandana with black designs.

On April 13, Gough was arrested for the armed robbery of Jersey Mike’s Subs in Kelly Township. State police allege Gough entered the store on Westbranch Highway at 5:46 p.m. and held onto a firearm that was located on the the waistband of the right side of his body.

Related Reading: Suspect in custody for Jersey Mike's Robbery in Lewisburg

As Gough approached the counter, he allegedly told an employee she “had 10 seconds.” Gough also allegedly told another employee that he had "10 seconds" as he kept his hand on the firearm. The male employee placed cash in brown paper bag on the counter and Gough left the store with $1,257.

An employee chased Gough out of the store and observed him traveling out of the parking lot near Big Lots in a blue Chevrolet Colorado.

Police then observed Gough traveling north on Route 15. He was pulled over a short time later on Route 147 near the Broadway/Milton exit and was taken into custody. Police said Gough was wearing a dark colored hoodie, tan pants, camo face covering, green and yellow fluorescent gloves, and sunglasses at the time of the robbery.

Gough was arraigned that night on felony robbery charges, misdemeanor theft, and simple assault charges at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe in Lewisburg. He was remanded to Union County Prison in lieu of $200,000 straight bail.

No suspect has been arrested yet in relation to two armed robberies at Jersey Mike's Subs in Williamsport on March 15 and April 9, though Nashcke noted in the affidavit that the suspect in those robberies told the clerks they had "10 seconds" to open the drawer and give him cash. The suspect was displaying a handgun during those robberies.

The suspect for the March 15 robbery also was wearing on his face a white bandana with black designs, which is similar to the face covering described for Gough in the New Columbia gas station robbery.

Video surveillance at the Williamsport store on March 15 showed that the suspect was a white male appearing to be carrying an object under his jacket. In addition to the previously described bandana, he was wearing a fluorescent hooded orange jacket, blue jeans, white Adidas shoes, black gloves, and was brandishing a black handgun, Nashcke wrote.

On Friday, April 9, Williamsport Bureau of Police responded to a second armed robbery at the store at 201 Basin Street. The suspect in this incident was described as a white male, wearing a black zip-up sweatshirt, a white mesh style baseball hat with orange on the front, light colored pants, brown work style boots, and he was brandishing a black handgun, according to the affidavit.

A reporter at NorthcentralPa.com reached out to WBP's Agent Justin Snyder to confirm if Gough may possibly be a suspect for the Williamsport robberies. Snyder did not immediately return a phone call or email.

For the New Columbia robbery case, Gough was arraigned by Union County District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch. He remains in Union County Prison.

Docket Sheet New Columbia robbery

Docket Sheet Lewisburg robbery