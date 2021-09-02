Williamsport, Pa. — On Aug. 27, South Williamsport Police officers arrived at 2688 Euclid Avenue in DuBoistown for a reported hit and run involving a person.

When officers arrived, they said they found a woman who was allegedly complaining of leg, knee, and ankle pain and could not walk, according to the report.

Witnesses told authorities a silver 2007 Chevrolet Uplander srtuck the woman after she'd had an argument with the driver.

The accuser named Jason L. Moser, 40, of Williamsport as the driver of the vehicle that allegedly struck her.

Authorities said Moser was under supervision with the Lycoming County Adult Probation office, who issued a detainer for him. Moser was located at his residence and taken into custody.

Moser was charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault, first-degree misdemeanor simple assault, first-degree accidents involving death or personal injury, second-degree recklessly endangering another person, and a summary charge of harassment.

Moser was held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail. Moser will meet with Judge William Solomon on Sept. 8 for a preliminary hearing.

