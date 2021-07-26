Old Lycoming Township, Pa. — A Williamsport man was charged with multiple felonies after police say he bailed on a construction job and stole tools from his employee.

Albert Angelo Zeitler, 36, of Williamsport, who is the owner of No Boundaries Construction, LLC., was charged with two third-degree felonies in deceptive business practices and receives advance payment for services and fails to perform. He was also charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking. Zeitler was given $15,000 unsecured bail.

In a separate case, Zeitler was charged with third-degree misdemeanor false reports and a summary offense of driving while operator privileges suspended or revoked. No bail was listed for these charges. Records show he is scheduled for court appearances in both cases on July 28.

On June 11, officers from Old Lycoming Township Police Department responded to a call for home improvement fraud. Officer Dalton Lovell said he spoke with the homeowner, who showed authorities a contract he had signed with Zeitler to install a bathroom and remodel another bathroom.

According to the report, the contract specified the work would be completed on May 27. The homeowner also showed police copies of a check to Zeitler for $4,539.74. Despite repeated attempts, the homeowner told officers he had not spoken with Zeitler since June 11.

Authorities said they spoke with a previous employee of Zeitler’s, who alleged that Zeiter had stolen tools from him and was supposed to finish a job at the original caller’s home.

The former employee showed officers a text message that read, “When you try to steal my job you should be thankful I even hold them for you anybody else would have sold them.” A second message sent to the former employee read, “Do you want to have them don’t push it.”

A list of the tools was provided to authorities. It included a cordless drill, a reciprocating saw, and an orbital sander valued at $1,554.81.