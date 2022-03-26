Newark, N.J. -- A Williamsport, Pa., man was arrested by police after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers prevented him from carrying a loaded handgun onto his flight on Wednesday, March 23, at Newark Liberty International Airport. It was the second gun caught at one of the airport checkpoints within the last week.

The handgun was spotted when the TSA officer who was staffing a checkpoint X-ray monitor in Terminal C spotted the weapon inside the man’s carry-on bag, according to a news release.

TSA then alerted Port Authority Police who confiscated the handgun and arrested the man on weapons charges.

The man claimed that he put the gun inside his roller bag to hide it from his young nephew, according to TSA.

“If you want to prevent a child from playing with a loaded gun, the smart way to do it is to unload it and lock it up so that the youngster can’t get to it,” said Thomas Carter, TSA’s Federal Security Director for New Jersey. “That’s simply part of being a responsible gun owner. You don’t toss it into a roller bag that you plan to take to the airport.”

“It’s only March and already our officers have stopped six handguns from being carried onto flights,” Carter added. “That’s already half as many as the 12 we caught during all of 2021.”

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

Last year TSA officers detected 5,972 guns at security checkpoints nationwide and 86 percent of them were loaded.



