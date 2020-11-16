Williamsport, Pa. – A Williamsport man and woman are accused of conspiring to deliver suspected crack cocaine to a confidential informant, the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit reported.

Kareem Gillison, 34, and Laura R. Reynolds, 31, each are charged with two felony counts of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance.

According to NEU Detective Tyson Havens, the CI gave Reynolds prerecorded money in the 500 block of Memorial Avenue on Sept. 14. Reynolds allegedly gave the money to Gillison, who allegedly gave Reynolds suspected crack cocaine. Reynolds allegedly provided the suspected crack cocaine to the CI, according to Havens.

A similar exchange occurred the next day on Sept. 15, Havens said.

The interactions were captured on an electronic surveillance device, according to the NEU.

"It should be noted that during controlled crack cocaine deliveries, the suspected crack cocaine was packaged in a method indicating the substance was crack cocaine," Havens said.

Due to officer safety reasons, the suspected crack cocaine was not field tested but will rather be sent to an approved laboratory, Havens said.

Reynolds was confined to the Lycoming County Prison on Nov. 11 in lieu of $75,000 monetary bail set by Magisterial District Judge Aaron S. Biichle.

Gillison still is awaiting a preliminary hearing before Biichle.

Docket sheet - Reynolds

Docket sheet - Gillison