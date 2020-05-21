Suspected heroin recently was sold to an undercover detective in the City of Williamsport, according to the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit.

Ralph C. Green, 26, allegedly sold suspected heroin to an undercover detective at the Conoco Station on High Street at Wildwood Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. on May 5, Detective Tyson Havens wrote in a May 8 affidavit.

The affidavit did not indicate the amount of suspected drugs allegedly purchased or the alleged purchase price.

The undercover detective reportedly called a known phone number to order the suspected heroin from a female voice, then a male voice, according to the affidavit.

"The female directed the detective to the Rite Aid on Market Street in the City of Williamsport," Havens wrote. "He was later directed to the Conoco Station on High St at Wildwood Blvd."

"Once there, Ralph Green sold suspected heroin to the undercover detective," according to Havens.

The suspected drugs were not field tested due to concern about possible airborne Fentanyl, the detective said, but were packaged "in a method indicating the substance was heroin."

The suspected heroin will be sent to an approved laboratory for testing.

Green was charged with one ungraded felony count of delivery of a controlled substance and one third degree felony count of criminal use of a communication facility.

Green posted his bail on May 15, which was set at $85,000 unsecured by Lycoming County Magisterial District Judge Aaron S. Biichle.

He is scheduled for a formal arraignment before President Judge Nancy L. Butts on June 1.

