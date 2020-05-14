After allegedly forcing his way into an occupied structure and punching a victim holding an eight-month-old baby, a 34-year-old Williamsport man is out on bail.

Shariem F. Houston, 34, allegedly knocked on the door of a neighbor on the 300 block of Rural Ave., around 3:10 p.m. on May 3, according to a criminal complaint received May 11.

Houston previously did landscaping work for the victim and was knocking to ask to borrow money, Williamsport Bureau of Police Officer W. Badger wrote in an affidavit.

When the victim refused to lend Houston money, Houston allegedly "forced his way into the residence through an unlocked storm door and began punching [the victim] while [the victim] had his child in his arms," Badger said.

The victim sat the child down on the couch before "physically forcing" Houston out of his residence, Badger wrote.

Houston allegedly returned to the residence a second time and "sucker punched" the victim in the head before again being physically forced out of the residence by the victim, according to Badger.

"During the altercation, a screen on the storm door was damaged, causing an estimated $60 in damage," Badger said.

Shariem Houston was charged with one count each of first degree felony burglary, third degree felony criminal trespass, second degree misdemeanor simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, and summary harassment and criminal mischief.

Houston's bail was initially set at $75,000 monetary bail on May 3, but the bail type was changed to unsecured bail on May 11.

Houston posted bail on May 11 and is scheduled for a formal arraignment before President Judge Nancy L. Butts on June 1.

