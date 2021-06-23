Williamsport, Pa. — A 51-year-old Williamsport man is in custody on $50,000 monetary bail after police said he threatened to take a person’s life with a gun.

Officers responded to a call at 608 Cherry Street for a domestic incident on June 19 around 3 a.m. Once on scene, officers said they spoke with Kevin Brown.

Authorities said Brown stated the caller was having a mental episode and fled the residence prior to officers arriving. Officers eventually made contact with the caller, who said she fled to a neighbor’s house.

The caller told officers that she awoke as Brown allegedly attempted to burn her foot with a lighter. Authorities said the caller stated Brown then brandished a handgun.

Williamsport Bureau of Police Officer Michael Corter said, “he (Brown) firmly pressed the gun to her head multiple times, putting her in fear of her life.”

Police said a search of the residence turned up a black in color Crosman SNR357 (bb/077) handgun in the basement.

Brown was charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, and possession of an instrument of crime with intent.

Court records show Brown was unable to post $50,000 monetary bail and was being held at the Lycoming County Prison. Brown has a preliminary hearing scheduled with Judge Aaron S. Biichle on June 24.

