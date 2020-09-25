Old Lycoming Township, Pa. – A driver was charged with reckless endangerment for allegedly hitting a state police cruiser after he was pulled over in Old Lycoming Township, Lycoming County.

The trooper had to resort to breaking the driver’s side window to get the driver out of his vehicle during the traffic stop, according to police.

Mychael Digss, 42, of Williamsport, now faces charges of recklessly endangering another person, fleeing and eluding and summary traffic violations. The charges were filed on Thursday at the office of District Judge William Solomon.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville, Trooper Peter Dunchick was patrolling on U.S. Route 15 South near Mill Lane the evening of August 8 when he observed a 2004 Buick Century traveling at a high rate of speed. Dunchick attempted to pull over the Buick, which was driven by Diggs.

Diggs pulled over but allegedly refused to roll down the window of the vehicle when Dunchick approached. Diggs then attempted to flee by driving forward and hitting Dunchick’s parked cruiser, which was parked on the berm along Route 15, according to state police.

Dunchick resorted to breaking the driver’s side window of Diggs’ vehicle in order to remove him.

Diggs was processed for suspicion of driving under the influence.

A preliminary hearing is set for October 21 at Solomon's office.

