After allegedly pointing a gun at a victim's head and threatening to kill her, a Williamsport man was confined to Lycoming County Prison.

Zakari S. Moore, 31, is accused of holding a female at gunpoint inside a silver colored pickup truck parked on the west side of the 500 block of Cemetery St. around 11:49 p.m. on May 17.

Williamsport Bureau of Police Officer Zachery W. Saylor said he saw a female exit Moore's vehicle and run into a house where there were many people on the porch yelling.

"...It was unclear who anyone was. An individual from the crowd advised that the firearm had been taken from the actor but he was still seated in his truck," Saylor wrote.

Moore reportedly fled from the vehicle when officers began to approach but was apprehended a short distance away and taken into custody.

According to Saylor, several witnesses saw Moore "physically remove" the victim from the residence against her will, "dragging her across the street" to his Chevy S10.

"Moore then procured a firearm from the vehicle and held it to her head, he also threatened to kill [her]," Saylor wrote.

At least two witnesses tried to reason with Moore and "talk him down," Saylor said.

"Eventually a witness was able to get the gun from Moore, at which point [the victim] was able to flee from the truck," Saylor wrote.

Saylor said Mooore "smelled strongly of alcoholic beverage" and that his actions "caused several neighboring residences to be alarmed."

Moore does not possess a valid concealed carry license and was charged with one third degree felony count of firearms not to be carried without a license, according to court documents.

Moore also was charged with one first degree misdemeanor count each of unlawful restrain and terroristic threats. He also was charged with one second degree misdemeanor count of simple assault.

Moore had a preliminary arraignment before Lycoming County Magisterial District Judge Christian D. Frey on May 18. He was committed to the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Frey on May 26.

Docket sheet