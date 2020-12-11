Williamsport—South Williamsport Police Officer Devin Thompson said he responded to reports of theft at a home at 350 Allen Avenue in South Williamsport on Sept. 27.

After a thorough investigation by Thompson, who said he spoke with several witnesses, it was determined the person suspected of the theft was Samuel Joseph Agor, 29, of Williamsport.

Related Reading: Man caught stealing from vehicles after he leaves cell phone behind

According to the report, Agor was detained the next day and allegedly admitted to breaking into the home along with several other crimes.

According to Thompson’s report, when he arrived at the residence the homeowner told him a cell phone and IPad were missing. The homeowners traced the IPad and allegedly got multiple pings from all over Williamsport.

As Thompson investigated, he said he spoke with a neighbor, who allegedly observed a man in a dark hoodie with a backpack. According to the report, the neighbor saw the man enter the garage of the home at 350 Allen Avenue.

Related Reading: 'High as hell,' Williamsport man steals wallet, laptop, and a Coke from the fridge

Thompson said he then responded to a theft from a motor vehicle at 358 Allen Avenue. According to the report, the homeowner shared two video clips of the suspect, who allegedly stole a flashlight and change.

Later in the morning Thompson said he interviewed an employee at the A-Plus Sonoco on 6 E Mountain Avenue. According to the report, the employee said a man, allegedly matching Agor’s description, purchased a sandwich and beef stick.

On Sept. 28, Williamsport Police relayed information about Agor after they made contact with him at the Tiny Bakery, Thompson said. According to the report, Williamsport police located the cell phone and IPad mini.

According to the report, Agor allegedly signed into his Facebook account with the phone. Thompson also stated in the report Agor used the phone to send several text messages.

Related Reading: 2 downtown restaurants burglarized: Williamsport PD

Thompson said he interviewed Agor on Oct. 8. According to the report Agor admitted to being in South Williamsport on the morning of Sept. 27. Thompson said he also made multiple admissions to the thefts from vehicles and the burglary. According to the report, Agor admitted to using stolen money to purchase food at the A-Plus Sonoco.

Court records show Agor has at least four active cases against him in the Court of Common Pleas.

Related Reading: Man charged with burglarizing Loyalsock Township business

According to the court records, Agor was charged with burlary, criminal trespassing, and two counts of theft from a motor vehicle. All four counts are felonies. He was also charged with loitering and prowling at nighttime, which is a misdemeanor.

Agor is currently being held at the Lycoming County Prison in Lieu of $100,000 monetary bail.