Williamsport, Pa. — A 35-year-old Williamsport man has been accused of several felonies for his alleged involvement in the sale and distribution of narcotics over the course of 23 days.

Kareem Gillison was charged with two first-degree felonies of conspire manufacture, deliver, or possess with the intent to manufacture or deliver, a first-degree felony charge of manufacture, deliver, possess with intent, and a second-degree felony charge of possession of a firearm prohibited. He was also charged with two misdemeanor offenses.

Gillison is accused of selling crack to an undercover confidential informant (CI) on two separate occasions Bell said.

According to the report, an undercover buy was set up just 23 days after Williamsport Police observed Gillison allegedly sell a CI $100 worth of crack.

Officers said that transaction, which allegedly took place on Sept. 15, was witnessed firsthand by an undercover officer who escorted the CI to the purchase.

As that purchase was being made, officers said they received a search warrant for Gillison’s last known address at 1137 Market Street in Williamsport. According to the report, officers observed Gillison leave the residence before allegedly making a sale to the CI.

Williamsport Bureau of Police officer Joshua Bell said officers executed the search warrant on Sept. 16. According to Bell, officers found approximately 6.9 grams of crack cocaine in a clear knotted sandwich bag. Officers said they also found a digital scale and a glass cutting plate.

According to the report, as officers executed the search warrant Patrol Officer Clinton Gardner stopped Gillison near Park Avenue and First Avenue. Officers said the odor of marijuana was detected as they approached Gillison in the vehicle.

According to the complaint, this prompted a search to which Gardner said he allegedly found two small bags of marijuana and $980 in U.S. currency.

Records don't indicate what happened after the initial investigation, but officers said that on Oct. 9 Gillison once again sold crack cocaine to the same CI.

Bell said Gillison was observed entering and exiting the residence at 1137 Market Street prior to making the second controlled sale. Bell said officers later observed Gillison allegedly conduct a hand-to-hand sale with the CI, who was checked before hand for any narcotics.

According to the report, the CI handed over the contraband immediately after meeting officers.