Old Lycoming Township, Pa. — Police in Old Lycoming Township were alerted to a theft from Weis Market on Lycoming Creek Road after an employee reviewed surveillance video of a man and woman on Aug. 7.

According to an affidavit filed by Officer Michael Engel, video showed Joseph Walter, 44, of Williamsport and Nykeana Hutchinson, 42, of Jersey Shore failing to scan several items over three trips to the store.

On July 4 and July 9, Walter and Hutchinson allegedly failed to scan $99.04 worth of groceries as they left through the self-checkout lane.

On Aug. 7, which ultimately led to the investigation, officers said Walter could be seen putting several items into bags without scanning them. According to the report, those items included fireworks and several “round” items, officers said Hutchinson would pass to Walter, who then placed them into the bag.

Officers said the pair took $104.90 worth of groceries on their Aug. 7 trip. The total for the alleged thefts was $203.98, according to the report.

Walter was charged with third-degree felony retail theft and held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $15,000 monetary bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 1 with Judge William C. Solomon.

No charges have been filed against Hutchinson at the time of writing this story.

