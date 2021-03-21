Williamsport, Pa. – A Williamsport man accused of selling 890 bags of fentanyl to a confidential informant is scheduled for a preliminary arraignment in April.

According to Detective Tyson Havens of the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit, Nazeer Kevin Burks, 27, of Williamsport sold the equivalent of 890 bags of fentanyl through three separate sells to an undercover CI.

Officers said each sale was captured on an electronic surveillance device.

On Aug. 20 of 2019, Burks was captured allegedly selling 150 bags of fentanyl on the 600 block of Maple Street. According to the officers, Burks was recorded again as he allegedly sold 240 bags of fentanyl to a CI on Sept. 5 of 2019. Officers said Burks was recorded a third time as he allegedly sold the equivalent of 500 bags of fentanyl to a CI on Sept 19 of 2019.

Burks was charged with four counts of felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and two counts of third-degree felony criminal use of communication facility criminal use of communication facility.

Burks' bail is listed as $75,000, according to court records. Berks was charged with three counts of felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent in 2012. Records show he pled guilty to those prior charges.