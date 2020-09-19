A Williamsport man is accused of pouring nail polish remover onto a woman's face before allegedly raping her, according to the Williamsport Bureau of Police.

Tone A. Williams, 24, recently was charged with multiple felony counts of rape in connection to a Sept. 10 incident in the 600 block of Cherry Street, Williamsport.

Officer Nicholas T. Carrita said the woman reported she was assaulted by Williams between midnight and 4 a.m. on Sept. 10.

Williams allegedly struck the woman, giving her a bloody nose, and then poured numerous items onto her head and face while pinning her up against a kitchen table, according to Carrita.

"These items were olive oil, vegetable oil, Parmesan cheese, and dish soap," Carrita wrote.

Williams is accused of following the woman to an upstairs shower and shoving her, "causing her to fall head first; hitting the left side of her face. Williams began to remove [the woman's] clothing then threatened [her] numerous time," Carrita said.

While in the shower, Williams allegedly poured "body wash, conditioner and baby powder onto [her] head and into her eyes," Carrita said.

Williams allegedly "put one hand on [the woman's] throat and another covering her mouth," Carrita said.

The victim told police that she was unable to breathe for approximately 30-45 seconds and that Williams had his penis exposed while threatening her.

"Williams had began to pour additional items onto [the woman's] face/eyes, which included lotion, perfume and nail polish remove. At this point, [she] was unable to open her eyes and mentioned that it was extremely painful," Carrita wrote.

According to the affidavit, the woman fled downstairs and felt "extremely afraid" when Williams allegedly had vaginal sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

After police took Williams into custody, officers said they observed numerous empty bottles of soap, olive oil, Parmesan cheese, and torn clothing.

"The entire floor to the apartment was wet and extremely slippery with soap residue and odor. The upstairs bathroom was in extreme disarray, which included water/soap all over the floor," Carrita said.

The woman was treated by a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner at UPMC Susquehanna.

Williams was charged with two felony counts of rape, and one felony count each of criminal attempted rape, sexual assault, criminal attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse. He also faces three misdemeanor counts of indecent assault, and one misdemeanor count each of false imprisonment, strangulation, and simple assault.

Lycoming County Magisterial District Judge Aaron S. Biichle set Williams' bail at $250,000 monetary.

Williams has been incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison since Sept. 11, unable to post bail.

