Williamsport, Pa. — Several lewd text messages were allegedly sent to a woman from a Williamsport man, who was eventually charged with several misdemeanor offenses.

“I will pay $200 not $150” was the premise of the text that landed Clarence Allen Dishong, 31, of Williamsport a third-degree misdemeanor charge of criminal solicitation—patronizing prostitutes. Other offenses included first-degree terroristic threats, third-degree harassment, and first-degree stalking. All are misdemeanors.

According to an affidavit filed by Williamsport Bureau of Police officer Ericka Heath, Dishong continued to send inappropriate messages to the woman despite being asked to stop. Heath said she placed a call to Dishong in front of the accuser, who identified Dishong from his voicemail message.

Dishong was unable to post $25,000 monetary bail, meaning he will await his upcoming formal arraignment inside the Lycoming County Prison.

