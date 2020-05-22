Bail was denied for a 38-year-old Williamsport man accused of raping a six-year-old child and considered to be an extreme danger to society and a flight risk.

Daniel Prieto was arrested by the Williamsport City Police Department on Thursday for allegedly engaging in oral and vaginal sexual intercourse with a female child victim, according to a May 21 affidavit by Agent Jason P. Bolt.

In a May 21 interview at Williamsport City Hall, Prieto reportedly confessed to having sexual intercourse with the child in Jan. 2020, Bolt said.

Prieto allegedly "engaged in at least three separate sexual acts with the six year old female victim," Bolt wrote.

Prieto was charged with one first degree felony count each of rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault of a child, and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child. He was also charged with one third degree felony count of corruption of minors.

Lycoming County Magisterial District Judge Christian D. Frey denied bail for Prieto at a preliminary arraignment on Thursday.

Frey denied Prieto's bail because he is "an extreme danger to society," according to the Judge.

Preito was committed to Lycoming County Prison on May 21.

Daniel Prieto's preliminary hearing before Frey has been postponed for further council.

