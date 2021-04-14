New Columbia, Pa. – A Williamsport man was charged for allegedly attempting to strangle a woman at a Union County hotel, state police report.

Tone A. Williams, 24, faces felony charges of strangulation, aggravated assault, misdemeanor charges of simple assault, terroristic threats, and a summary of harassment.

Shortly after 4 a.m. on March 31, Pennsylvania State Police at Milton were called to the Holiday Inn Express in White Deer Township for a report of a domestic disturbance. When troopers arrived, they found Williams and a female verbally arguing.

The female victim told troopers that Williams had shoved her to the ground, climbed on top of her and put both hands around her neck until she lost consciousness, according to the criminal complaint. The victim also alleged Williams kicked her in the head, put his foot against her neck restricting her breathing, and “told her he would kill her,” Trooper Kurtis Killian wrote in the complaint.

Killian noted the female victim had marks on her neck and her left eye was bruised and swollen.

Williams was arraigned by District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch and bail was set at $50,000 monetary, which he posted.

