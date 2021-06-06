Williamsport, Pa. - The Lycoming County District Attorney’s office released information about a person accused of selling fentanyl on four separate occasions.

Authorities said the first incident involved a confidential informant (CI). According to the report, the next three buys were conducted by undercover agents, who set the deals up through cell phone calls.

Heather Lorraine Stoner, 36, of Williamsport is accused of selling a total of 23 fentanyl pills on four separate occasions.

Detectives said on Feb. 26 a CI purchased eight fentanyl pills from Stoner at 816 Poplar Street. On April 9, 13, and 20 a detective setup deals with Stoner to purchase a total of 16 fentanyl pills.

According to the report, all the deals were conducted at the Poplar Street address.

Stoner was charged with four counts of third-degree criminal use of a facility and four counts of felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver. She was also charged with four counts of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance.

Stoner was unable to post $25,000 monetary bail.

Stoner is being held at the Lycoming County Prison as she awaits a preliminary hearing with Judge Christian J. Frey on June 8.

Docket Sheet