Williamsport, Pa. – A Williamsport man accused of multiple felonies is scheduled to appear before Judge Marc F. Lovecchio on March 29.

Nathaniel Nyiem Amir Hill, 21, of Williamsport, was charged with three felony counts of intent to deliver a controlled substance, a second-degree felony of possession of firearm prohibited, and a third-degree felony of criminal use of a communication facility. Hill was also charged with two misdemeanors of intentional possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hill is currently being held at the State Correctional Institute in Coal Township in lieu of $85,000 bail.

Lycoming Narcotics Enforcement Unit Detective Tyson Havens said on Sept. 23 of 2019 officers enforced a search warrant at 804 Hepburn Street for both first and second floor apartments.

Havens said officers discovered a Glock 17 9mm with a loaded 30-round magazine and gun light. According to the report, officers also discovered a large amount of suspected heroin along with a credit card that had Hill’s name on it.

Havens said Hill has a 2016 and 2017 conviction for delivery with intent of a controlled substance. Due to those facts, Havens said Hill should not have been in possession of a firearm.

On March 21, Havens said he discovered the Glock 17 was reported to the Williamsport City Police as stolen by the owner on March 12, 2014. According to the report, the firearm was not entered into the National Crime Information Center due to lack of information.