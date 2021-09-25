Williamsport, Pa. —A 57-year-old Williamsport woman is facing felony charges after detectives with the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit purchased 11 prescription pills from her.

On June 10, a confidential informant placed a call to Brenda Allison Jones in the presence of Detective Robert Anderson to arrange the purchase. According to the report, the confidential informant, along with an undercover agent, met Jones at an apartment near the 600 block of Hepburn Street in Williamsport.

Once inside the residence, Anderson said $60 was exchanged for 11 Alprazolam pills that were wrapped in a tissue.

Jones was charged with third-degree felony criminal use of a communication facility and felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Court records show Jones posted $50,000 unsecured bail and agreed to show up in person for her preliminary hearing.

A formal arraignment with Aaron Biichle is scheduled for Oct. 11 at 8:30 a.m.

