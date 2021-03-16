Williamsport, Pa. – Williamsport Bureau of Police are looking for a male suspect involved in an armed robbery Monday evening at Jersey Mike’s Subs at 201 Basin Street.

Police were dispatched to the store at 7:13 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred. The suspect, who was described as a white male wearing a black mask and armed with a handgun, robbed the store then fled west prior to police arriving, according to a press release.

The WBP Criminal Investigation Unit is conducting a follow up investigation. Anyone with information should contact Agent Jeremy Brown at jbrown@cityofwilliamsport.org or call (570) 327-7547.