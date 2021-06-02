Williamsport, Pa.-According to a release from the Williamsport Bureau of Police, multiple agencies conducted a round up today, executing a total of 20 felony warrants.

The Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU) in collaboration with personnel from the Pennsylvania State Police, Williamsport Bureau of Police, Lycoming County Adult Probation, Lycoming County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Marshal's Service, Lycoming County Detective's Office, Lycoming County Communications Center/IMU, Old Lycoming Fire Department along with the Lycoming County Central Processing Unit all participated in a round up to locate individuals with felony drug warrants.

A total of forty-eight (48) felony drug warrants were recently filed by NEU Detectives. This collaborative operation resulted in the service of approximately twenty (20) felony warrants and four (4) residential search warrants that yielded in the additional confiscation of narcotics and a firearm.