Williamsport, Pa. – The Williamsport Bureau of Police and Police Chief Damon Hagan have announced the launch of a new website that gives people who use social networks and mobile devices an easier, more effective way to help fight crime and stay informed.

The new Williamsport Bureau of Police website WilliamsportPD.org was developed in partnership with CRIMEWATCH Technologies and is part of the CRIMEWATCH Network (crimewatch.net).

This online tool gives the public direct access to crime and public safety-related information happening in their community and will help to establish better police and public partnerships.

"Technology gives us the opportunity to communicate with the public and helps reduce the potential risks of sharing information with the police," according to a news release by the WBP.

Several police departments throughout the region, including Clinton County, which adopted the tool in December of 2020, are having success using this technology, according to the bureau.

The WBP is the first Lycoming County based agency to go live on the CRIMEWATCH Network.

The bureau brought CRIMEWATCH and other tools to the Williamsport City Council's attention in February 2021, when they presented a budget for new software, radios, and body cams to replace old equipment and increase safety, both for the officers and the public.

The Bureau offered thanks to the Lycoming County District Attorney’s office for the generous donation--funding one half of the project at more than $3,000--and assistance with the project.

Local residents and students are encouraged to visit WilliamsportPD.org, connect with police department social media sites, and/or download CRIMEWATCH Mobile from the Apple App Store or Android App Store.

The new website allows residents to sign up for a free account to receive e-mail alerts regarding crime committed in certain areas, submit a tip to local law enforcement, view recent arrests and “most wanted” lists, register camera and alarm systems, share information with others through social media, and get connected with resources and services.

For more information or to view the new Williamsport Bureau of Police Website visit WilliamsportPD.org or to learn more about CRIMEWATCH visit crimewatch.net.