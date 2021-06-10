Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport Assistant Chief of Police Jason Bolt clarified some of the rules and regulations regarding use the fireworks within the City.

“It is not illegal to use consumer-grade fireworks in the City of Williamsport,” Bolt said.

“We ask that all persons who use these fireworks follow the rules set forth in the City and State law. During discussions with the City Council Public Safety Committee, I explained that the City Ordinance allows for use of consumer-grade fireworks on the weekend before the Fourth of July through the following calendar weekend and between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10 p.m," the assistant chief continued.

The Ordinance also details the following rules regarding firework usage within the city:

-Fireworks cannot be used on public or private property without permission from the owner.

-Fireworks cannot be used inside vehicles or buildings

-Fireworks cannot be ignited toward persons or property

-Fireworks cannot be used within 150 feet of any structure

-Fireworks cannot be used while under the influence of alcohol, a controlled substance, or another drug