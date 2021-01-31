Williamsport, Pa. – On Jan. 9, Williamsport Bureau of Police Officer Addison Gingrich said he was approached by a woman bleeding from her mouth and face.

Gingrich said the woman came from the driver’s side of a vehicle that pulled over as it traveled east near the 300 block of Park Avenue.

As officers made contact with the woman, Gingrich said she screamed, “help me, help me” repeatedly to officers. According to the report, as officers spoke with the woman, they observed the brake lights flash in the vehicle as it was put into gear.

Gingrich said the vehicle then pulled away at a high rate of speed. According to the complaint, the accuser identified the driver as Dyshean I. Purvis, 36, of Williamsport.

The accuser who left the vehicle told officers Purvis allegedly became agitated and punched her several times in the face and mouth, according to officers.

The complaint also said the accuser told officers Purvis had taken the drug K2 earlier in the day. Officers said the accuser stated she believed that was the cause of his aggression.

Officers said Purvis drove approximately .3 miles, failing to stop at a posted sign on Hepburn Street and Market Street. Gingrich said Purvis then crashed into a Kia, disabling it. The driver was taken to the hospital with severe injuries.

Purvis, who officers discovered had a suspended license, allegedly continued to drive past the Kia after the crash. According to the report, Purvis then struck a parked SUV on Park Court.

Gingrich said Purvis continued to flee on foot where he made it to 325 Brandon Avenue. Officers said Purvis asked a person at the residence to make a call.

According to the report, the resident called 911 instead which helped officers locate Purvis, who allegedly fled after the call was placed.

Gingrich said as officers chased Purvis, he yelled incoherent statements and reached into his waistband several times. According to the report, Purvis’ refusal to stop and motions to his waistband prompted officers to use a taser.

Purvis was taken into custody and transported to UPMC Susquehanna. According to Gingrich, Purvis continuously went from incoherent to cooperative to being aggressive, repeating the process for nearly an hour.

Purvis was charged with three felonies that included fleeing (third degree), aggravated assault (second degree), and accidents involving death or personal injury (third degree). He was also charged with seven separate misdemeanors and six summary charges.