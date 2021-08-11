Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport Area High School mathematics teacher was suspended after authorities said he made inappropriate comments to students on several occasions.

Christopher P. Yoder, 42, of Williamsport was charged with second-degree felony contact or communication with minor—sexual abuse, first-degree misdemeanor corruption of minors, and third-degree misdemeanor harassment after an investigation by the Williamsport Bureau of Police.

During a Snapchat conversation with a student, Yoder allegedly made comments about wanting to see her in the shower. The student also told authorities Yoder would draw hearts on her hand or smiley faces on her legs between holes in her pants in class, according to the complaint.

During the communication with the student, agents said Yoder send messages that stated “he would like to see all of that” in reference to the student taking a shower.

According to a second student who was interviewed by agents, Yoder made comments about her wearing a “low-cut V neck” that would “fit her figure” when asked about a dress for prom. He allegedly said, “He didn’t know how much she had back there” in reference to the student’s backside.

Both witnesses told authorities they were fearful of Yoder, according to the report. Yoder was held on $85,000 monetary bail at the Lycoming County Prison.

Docket sheet