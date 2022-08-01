White Deer, Pa. — A Wilkes-Barre man was recently taken into custody and arraigned for possessing several grams of crack cocaine and synthetic marijuana in Union County last summer.

A warrant was issued for Kenneth E. Noaker, 48, of Wilkes-Barre after police served a search warrant at a home in White Deer Township on July 22, 2021.

State police at Milton said they were serving the search warrant at 135 White Deer Avenue for a drug investigation when Noaker pulled up in a black and blue Jaguar. Noaker got out of the vehicle and talked with police inside the residence.

Meanwhile, troopers who remained outside observed marijuana in plain view inside the vehicle, as well as a glass pipe, according to Trooper Robert Williamson.

Police searched the vehicle and found a glass vial containing .44 grams of crack cocaine and close to 27 grams of synthetic marijuana.

The narcotics were sent for testing and once the results came back in November 2021, a warrant was issued for Noaker. He was located and arraigned on July 22 in front of Mifflinburg District Judge Jeffrey Mensch on felony charges of possession with intent to deliver.

Noaker remains in Union County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Docket Sheet

