Mount Carmel Township, Pa. – A woman was charged with homicide and arraigned Monday after her husband was found dead at their home in the village of Dooleyville in Mount Carmel Township, Northumberland County.

Lisa Karlaza, 53, now faces criminal homicide charges, felony aggravated assault, misdemeanors of false reports, and possessing an instrument of crime. She was arraigned Monday by on-call District Judge Michael Diehl, who denied bail.

Police were called to the home of Richard and Lisa Karlaza Sunday evening at 21 Back Street for a report of a home invasion. When police arrived, Lisa yelled out that she could not open the front door because her husband's foot was against the door, according to the arrest affidavit.

Once police got inside, they found Richard's body lying on the floor with a large amount of blood pooling from around the mouth and head, according to the affidavit written by Mount Carmel Township Police. Richard had puncture wounds on his chest and neck.

There were no signs of forced entry into the home, police wrote in the affidavit.

Lisa was detained by police while they did a brief sweep of the home and found blood splatter and hand prints in the living room, tv stand and kitchen wall.

Upon applying for and being granted a search warrant for the home, police also found a a black 8 1/2-inch kitchen knife in the dishwasher with suspected blood on the blade, according to the affidavit.

Police interviewed a neighbor, who told them he overheard the Karlazas arguing on Sunday night. Richard allegedly told Lisa to "shut up" and then the neighbor hard a loud crash by the front door 5 to 10 minutes later, according to the affidavit. When the neighbor went onto his back porch, he heard Lisa crying and she reportedly told him she needed help.

A preliminary hearing date has not yet been set for Lisa Karlaza.

Docket Sheet