Freeburg, Pa. — A 17-year-old woke up to a gun pointed at him as two men robbed his home. One of those men has been identified and charged, according to state police at Selinsgrove.

The charges were filed last week against Ryan James Scott Darrup, 21, of Marienville, after police investigated the armed robbery which occurred on July 14 in Freeburg.

Trooper Jeffrey Tice says Darrup and an accomplice entered the home shortly before 3 a.m. as the 17-year-old boy was sleeping. The boy woke up to a man, later assumed to potentially be Darrup, pointing a pistol at him.

The man told the boy to roll onto his stomach and be quiet, as the other man started rummaging through his dresser drawers, Tice wrote in the affidavit. The man then tied the boy's hands behind his back using a cell phone charging cord.

A second victim, a 16-year-old boy, was playing video games at the time the men entered the home. The men tied his hands behind his back and made him go into the other boy's bedroom and stand against the wall. The 16-year-old told police he saw one of the men pointing a gun at the 17-year-old boy.

One of the men asked the 17-year-old where his wallet was. When he replied that his mother had it, the men threw blankets on top of him and fled the home.

The teen then discovered that several items were stolen, including an Xbox Series S console with controller, Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 tablet, clothing, designer belts, and $100 in cash, according to Tice.

The 17-year-old later told police he believed one of the men was Darrup, who he was acquainted with due to a previous drug transaction. Darrup had contacted the boy on July 6 via SnapChat and asked to buy 5 ounces of marijuana for $1,200.

The 17-year-old boy agreed to meet Darrup at a location in Penn Township. When the teen and his 16-year-old friend arrived, Darrup and another man got into the back of vehicle. However, Darrup got nervous, exited the vehicle and then went around to the driver's side where he took the 16-year-old's wallet and removed $60. Darrup then took the 5 ounces of marijuana and fled, Tice said.

Police were able to identify Darrup by matching his Facebook profile (under the name "Jay Darrup") to his driver's license. They also obtained searched warrants to read SnapChat conversations between Darrup and the victim from July 6 leading up to the date of the armed robbery on July 14.

Felony charges of robbery, burglary, criminal trespass, and possession of firearm prohibited were filed at the office of District Judge Bo Trawitz. A warrant is out for Darrup's arrest.

Tice said due to a previous burglary conviction, Darrup is not permitted to own a firearm.

Docket Sheet

