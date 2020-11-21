Wellsboro, Pa. – A Wellsboro mother who police said overdosed in front of her young children was charged with felony endangering the welfare of children.

Police were called to the Nichols Street home of Jenna L. Kriner, 35, the morning of Sept. 18 for a report of a possible overdose. When police arrived, two children were at the back door, according to the affidavit written by Officer Philip Deveney of Wellsboro Borough Police Department.

The children “appeared very distressed and worried,” Deveney wrote. Deveney observed that the older child was still in pajamas and the younger child did not have bottoms on or underwear.

Deveney said he found Kriner lying on the kitchen floor in front of the sink area with a prescription pill bottle of Suboxone in her left hand. It took two doses of Narcan to revive Kriner, Deveney wrote.

Once she came to, Kriner told Deveney that she normally takes the prescription 2 mg pills of Suboxone three times a day, according to the affidavit. The doses are spaced as one pill for morning, lunch, and night.

On that day, however, Deveney said Kriner told him that she took three pills at one time because “she is very depressed and not happy with her life and the situation that she is in at this time.”

Kriner was transported to Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital. Tioga County Children and Youth arrived on the scene, and a family member took the children.

Kriner’s preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 15 at District Judge Robert L. Repard’s office.

