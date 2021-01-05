Wellsboro, Pa. – Counterfeit $20 bills are circulating heavily in the area again, according to Wellsboro Police Chief Jim Bodine.

The counterfeit pens are not working on these bills – the pens show they are good bills. However, the ink being used to print the 20s is much darker than a normal bill, according to Chief Bodine.

Anyone who receives a $20 bill should look for the darker green ink. If you receive a suspected counterfeit bill, please contact the police department in the municipality where it was received.