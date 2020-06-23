Wellsboro, Pa. – A Tioga County man is in jail for attempting to strangle a female victim at a residence at Delmar Township.

Joseph Burkholder, 36, of Wellsboro, was in the yard of a residence at Dean Hill Road when he put the victim in a head lock shortly after 6 p.m. June 8, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield. The victim had a difficult time breathing while in a head lock.

When police arrived, they attempted to take Burkholder into custody but he resisted. Burkholder was charged with a felony of strangulation, misdemeanors of simple assault, resisting arrest, and related charges. He was arraigned at the office of District Magistrate Tiffany Cummings and remanded to Tioga County Jail in lieu of $30,000 monetary bail.