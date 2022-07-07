Scranton, Pa. — A Wellsboro business owner was charged by a federal grand jury after he allegedly used $420,000 in COVID-19 relief funds to purchase a beachfront vacation home in Alabama.

Nicholas Perkins, 57, had received the funds as part of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) through the Small Business Administration, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

The indictment alleges that Perkins, who was the sole proprietor of Well-Versed Oilfields, LLC, took out $465,000 in PPP loans and then used $420,000 to buy a beachfront vacation home in Dauphin Island, Alabama.

In December of 2020, Perkins then asked for loan forgiveness for these funds, declaring in his loan forgiveness application that he used the funds for eligible pay costs, such as payroll costs, business mortgage interest payments, business rent or less payments, or business utility payments, and that at least 60% of the forgiveness amount was used for payroll costs, according to the U.S. District Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

In reality, Perkins spent more than 90% of the PPP loan amounts on the beachfront vacation property, as he intended ot use it as a secondary residence and a potential rental income source. Perkins is charged with one count each of wire fraud, bank fraud, unlawful money transaction, and making a false loan application.

The maximum penalty under federal law for the most serious offenses is 30 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

