Loyalsock Township, Pa. – A welfare check on a reportedly suicidal person eventually led police to a vehicle pursuit that ended with a crash at Sheetz in Loyalsock Township.

According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville, police were called on Feb. 13 to Canterbury Road to conduct a welfare check on a man inside his vehicle. Information provided to police indicated that the man had been making suicidal comments.

Troopers attempted to make contact with the man, but he refused to roll down the vehicle’s windows or comply with troopers’ requests.

A mental health warrant was obtained, and troopers attempted to take the man into custody. After several requests to open the door were denied, troopers attempted to forcibly open the window, according to the release. At this time, the man sped off, almost striking several troopers.

Troopers then pursued the vehicle. The pursuit ended a short time later at Sheetz in a crash. Once the man was removed from the vehicle, he continued to physically resist arrest, according to the release. He was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the hospital for evaluation.

One trooper sustained a minor injury while taking the man into custody.