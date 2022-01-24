Williamsport, Pa. – Weis Markets filed a lawsuit Friday in federal court against a manufacturer of disinfectant spray after the supermarket chain was forced to remove the product from shelves last month due to safety concerns.

The Weis company, based in Sunbury, Pa., has more than 17,725 cases of the spray in warehouses totaling more than $649,000, according to the complaint.

The sale of the Tatanka brand disinfectant spray was banned by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture on Dec. 15, 2021, due to a violation of the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act and the Pennsylvania Pesticide Control Act.

Weis alleges in the breach of contract lawsuit that the Tatanka company ignored safety regulations by importing household cleaning supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic in an attempt to make a quick profit.

Tatanka Trading Co., manufacturer and marketer of the disinfectant spray, is named as the defendant in the suit as well as the SF Group, which is the importer and distributor of the product. Both are based in Medford, N.J.

As part of the lawsuit, Weis is asking the federal court to issue a preliminary injunction ordering the defendants to take immediate possession of the disinfectant sprays.

When the disinfectant spray was banned last month, Weis was ordered to stop all sales of the product and either return or destroy their stock. In the complaint, Weis claims that the supermarket chain cannot safely dispose of the hazardous chemicals without subjecting itself to the potential for liability.

Weis has repeatedly asked the defendants to take possession or responsibility of the disinfectant sprays, which has resulted in a loss of $649,415 for the supermarket chain, according to the complaint.

In November 2020, Weis placed nine orders for the disinfectant spray totaling 24,192 cases at a cost of $897,710. However, demand for the product soon changed and in February 2021 Weis attempted to cancel the rest of its order after SF Group had delivered four of the nine requested cases.

The SF Group then threatened litigation. The two parties reached a settlement agreement in which Weis paid SF Group $847,048 and took possession of the disinfectant sprays as well as paper towels included in the order, according to the complaint.

Evidence included in the lawsuit outlines Weis’s recall policy, which explains that vendors are held accountable if the products are determined to be unsafe. Weis claims that the defendants accepted the recall policy terms when they fulfilled the purchase order.

Violations against SF Group and Tatanka outlined in the lawsuit include breaching the implied warranty of merchantability, and breach of contract – failure of consideration and nonconforming goods.

Besides the injunction, Weis is requesting $750,000 for monetary damages.

Federal judge Matthew E. Brann is presiding over the case. Weis is being represented by the law firm of Manko, Gold, Katcher, and Fox, LLC, out of Bala Cynwyd, Pa.