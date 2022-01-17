HARASSMENT
NCPA

Muncy Twp., Pa. -- A disturbance in the parking lot of Sam's Club around 10:17 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 15 between two people was raucous enough to summon the police.

A 61-year-old female and a 39-year-old-male, both from Williamsport, reportedly engaged in a dispute over driving habits in the store's parking lot at 611 Lycoming Mall Circle.

According to police, the dispute continued into the vestibule where one person shoved and spit on the other. That person struck back in retaliation, according to the report. 

Both individuals were cited with summary harassment and disorderly conduct in district court.


This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.