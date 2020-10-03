Loyalsock Township, Pa. – A dozen marijuana plants and a backpack containing "altered consumer grade explosives" recently were seized from a Loyalsock Township home, state police at Montoursville reported.

Justin M. Applegate, 35, is accused by state police of modifying a closet in his basement to grow marijuana in the 1500 block of Northway Road Extension, around 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 22.

Trooper Jacob Sukal said he was dispatched to the Applegate home to assist Lycoming County Adult Probation with a home visit for Leanne M. Applegate, 36, currently on supervised bail.

"It was determined during the home visit that suspected marijuana plants were being grown in the basement area of the residence," Sukal wrote.

A search warrant for the home uncovered a tent enclosure in a basement closet, complete with lighting fixtures, a ventilation system, and marijuana plants, according to the affidavit.

Marijuana was hung from drying racks within the closet and seized throughout the residence, "dried, processed and prepared for sale and/or consumption," Sukal wrote.

Twelve immature marijuana plants in red solo cups were seized from beneath lighting fixtures in a basement bathroom, Sukal said.

Sukal said police found numerous unsecured firearms in the basement and downstairs bedroom and that Leanne Applegate was a person not to possess a firearm.

"A backpack was discovered within the residence, which contained altered consumer grade explosives with metal taped to the exterior as shrapnel," Sukal wrote.

The altered explosive had "suspected nuts and bolts taped to the exterior as shrapnel," Sukal said.

The residence is home to three children, according to the affidavit.

"The conditions and illegal activity observed within the residence was deemed to be endangering the lives of the three children," Sukal said.

Justin and Leanne Applegate both were charged with two ungraded felony counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and one third degree felony count of endangering welfare of children. They both also face one misdemeanor count each of possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and small amount of marijuana for personal use.

Justin Applegate additionally was charged with one second degree felony count of weapons of mass destruction, and one misdemeanor count each of make repairs to offensive weapon and recklessly endangering another person.

District Judge Gary A. Whiteman set Justin Applegate's bail at $50,000 monetary on Sept. 22 and he posted bail on Sept. 25.

Leanne Applegate faces an additional felony count of possession of firearm prohibited.

Whiteman set Leanne's bail at $25,000 monetary on Sept. 24. Leanne Applegate remains in the Lycoming County Prison, unable to post bail.

Docket sheet - Justin Applegate

Docket sheet - Leanne Applegate