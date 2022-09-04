Watsontown, Pa. — A 40-year-old woman out of Watsontown allegedly choked and threatened to kill her estranged husband on August 30 at a house on Hillside Drive around 10:30 a.m.

According to arrest reports, Bricker allegedly damaged the residence where her estranged husband Brian Bricker told police she had not been staying for the past 18 days.

Brian Bricker told police that she put his truck in drive and jumped out. He alleged he was able to stop the truck before it hit a brick wall, according to the report.

Brian Bricker also told police that she threw wine at him and allegedly threatened to have her boyfriend come to the house. Danielle Bricker is accused of trying to get her husband's firearms and allegedly threatened to put a bullet in his head.

"If I'm going to jail, I'm going to kill you," she said, according to court documents.

According to police, Danielle Bricker fled the residence after the incident, before Watsontown Police arrived.

Watsontown Police obtained a warrant for her arrest and Danville Police took her into custody, according to the report.

Bricker is in the Northumberland County Jail on charges of felony strangulation, misdemeanor terroristic threats, and summary harassment.

Bricker's bail was set at $25,000. She'll face a preliminary hearing on September 14 at the office of Judge Michael Diehl in Milton.

