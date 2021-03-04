Watsontown, Pa. – Two Northumberland County women were charged with drug-related misdemeanors after a traffic stop in Watsontown on Tuesday, the Watsontown Police reported.

Leann Marie Surber, 36, of Dewart, and Lindsay Lea Smith, 33, of Milton, were traveling in a vehicle stopped for a traffic violation, the department said on its Facebook page.

"K9 Mariska was deployed around the vehicle and alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle," the Watsontown Police Department said.

Misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia were filed against both women.

Their cases will appear in the office of Magisterial District Judge Michael I. Diehl, of Milton.

