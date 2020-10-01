Editor's Note: The defendant's last name has been corrected to Biddinger. The article originally ran with the incorrect last name of Biddiner.

Watsontown, Pa. – A man from Watsontown has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in Northumberland County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton, Christopher Biddinger, 32, sexually assaulted the girl between September 2019 and April 2020 in Delaware Township and Milton Borough.

Biddinger was charged with felony counts of rape, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors and a misdemeanor of indecent assault.

He was arraigned on Wednesday via video in front of District Judge Michael Diehl in Milton. Biddinger was remanded to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $150,000 bail.

